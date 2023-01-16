PASCO, Wash.-
Columbia Basin College (CBC) announced today that Martin Valadez is this year’s winner of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Spirit Award.
“I am honored and humbled to be the 2023 recipient of the prestigious MLK Spirit Award and to have my name associated with the work of Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Valadez.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Awards are given annually to those who embody the spirit and vision of Dr. King’s work.
According to a CBC press release Valadez is being recognized for his leadership and efforts to address the inequities and injustices plaguing disadvantaged groups in the community, especially minority, low income, migrant, and Spanish speaking populations.
“The recognition speaks to my commitment to helping those individuals that are most disadvantaged in the community to ensure that their life outcomes are not determined by their race, immigration status, zip code or resources," said Valadez.
Valadez’s career focused primarily on higher education and healthcare, two areas critical to addressing the needs of underserved populations according to today's press release.
Valadez is Regional Director, Heritage University and currently serves as a member of the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, is Interim Executive Director of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair of the Washington State ACLU, president and founder of the Pasco Bilingual Toastmasters Club, member of Gesa Credit Union’s board of directors, and founder of the Latino Professionals Leadership Development group.
Valadez will be presented with the MLK Spirit Award on Monday, January 16 at 1:30 p.m. on the CBC campus outside the T Building near the Martin Luther King, Jr statue.
Valadez will receive the honor via video.
