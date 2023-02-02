OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The leaders of Washington's statewide K-12 education organizations representing teachers, staff, school boards and the state Superintendent have written a joint letter urging state Legislators to invest in four educational priorities.
The proposed areas of investment are special education, meals, transportation and staffing.
According to the letter support for all four of these priorities will allow for local voter-approved levies to focus on the unique needs of their community instead of providing for services that are the state’s responsibility to fund.
Special Education Services:
"We are asking the Legislature to fully fund special education services for our students with disabilities," leaders wrote.
According to a press release from the State Superintendent's Office, through special education, schools provide students with disabilities with specially designed instruction that addresses the unique needs of eligible students at no cost to families.
Meals:
"We are also asking the Legislature to ensure each of Washington’s students has access to nutritious meals at school at no out-of-pocket costs to the student or their family," the joint letter said.
When students’ basic needs—like the need to eat—aren’t taken care of, their learning is impacted. Even when they are eligible for free and reduced-price meals, many students, especially in the older grades, do not participate due to stigma according to OSPI's press release.
Student Transportation:
"We are asking the Legislature to finally fix the outdated and broken funding model for student transportation. Like special education services, many districts are still using local voter-approved levies to fund transportation even though it is a basic education function that should be fully funded by the state."
Teacher Recruitment and Retention:
"We are asking the Legislature to support our students by ensuring school districts have the resources to recruit and retain highly effective educators and staff."
The letter from educational leaders proposes that teacher retention can be improved by:
- Equitably funding neighboring school districts in a region.
- Address the full impact of inflation in employee compensation, especially for the lowest paid employees.
- Provide additional employment supports that focus on student mental health, family engagement and learning acceleration.
