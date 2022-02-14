Education tax rates drop for Walla Walla Public Schools

WALLA WALLA – This Spring, Walla Walla Public Schools’ tax rates are estimated to drop around 42 cents per thousand.
The bond rate for the district decreased around 13 cents per thousand, leaving a rate of $1.03. State school tax rates have decreased as well. Homes valued around $250,000 will save over $100 from the decrease.
The increases in assessed value and specific fiscal approach from Walla Walla Public Schools’ school board are credited for the rate reduction.
Compared to 2018, the total combined education rate has dropped approximately $1.22 per thousand.