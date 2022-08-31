Egyptian grasshopper

EVERETT, Wash.-

It's grasshopper season in the Pacific Northwest and the Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking residents in the Everett area to keep their eyes peeled for Egyptian Grasshoppers, a large variety with unusual striped eyes, that could be a pest for crops.

An Everett resident reported one earlier this year and an United States Department of Agriculture entomologist confirmed it was an Egyptian Grasshopper.

Egyptian Grasshoppers have distinct black striping on their eyes that set them apart from other grasshoppers. Males grow to about two inches in length and females as large as three inches.

Egyptian Grasshoppers could be an occasional pest to crops, orchards, and vineyards. Residents who believe they have seen one should send a photo to the department of agriculture.