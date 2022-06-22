Eight people displaced after a house fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -
A family of six and two other people are without a home this morning after a fire in a Franklin County home this morning.
Franklin County Fire Fighters say the fire began around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Metcalf Rd. and Sagemoor Rd.
When crews arrived they said the fire had spread to a nearby power pole and crews had to tend to the pole before the house.
The fire spread to a shop and several trailers in the backyard of the house before reaching the house. Several propane tanks ignited and exploded during the fire.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office helped the eight people displaced call Benton/Franklin Housing and the Red Cross to accommodate a current living situation.
Crews say no one was hurt in the fire. Fire fighters are still on scene watching for the fire to restart. When the fire is determined completely out, they will conduct their investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.