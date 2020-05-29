El Fat Cat donates to non-essential businesses

KENNEWICK,WA- A popular local food truck is doing their part to help businesses that have had to close down due to the governor's order.
El Fat Grill in Kennewick donated their earnings from Thursday's business day to seven different companies. Each local company was nominated on the food truck's Facebook page and chosen at random via a drawing. The companies received a $500 donation to help mitigate costs while they are closed down.
"We are fortunate that we are busy, we have a good following we pretty much just said why don't we give our whole days of sales," said Jenny Sanchez the food truck's co-owner.
The donation was also a group effort several businesses donated to the cause as well. Lipology Medspa and Morfin Law Firm donated $500 each and Southern Belles Espresso, and Dickeys Barbecue Pit donated money and gift cards.
"If I can make somebody feel better by giving them a little money to help their business succeed than ultimately I feel better too and I am going to do better and they are going to do better in their life," said Blake Bitton the co-owner of Lipology Medspa.
One of the businesses who received the donation plans on repurposing the money. Shannon's a pet grooming salon in West Richland plans on using the money to help dog owners who are struggling to feed their dog due to the pandemic. Something that Sanchez had in mind when she started the donations.
"We are hoping that if other businesses want to do this as well it is going to help it's going to be a trickle down effect," said Sanchez.