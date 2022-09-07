El grito celebration september, 16th at heritage university

TOPPENISH, Wash.-

Heritage University will be hosting an El Grito de Independencia Celebration on Friday, September, 16th, from 6-9 p.m. at their Toppenish campus in recognition of Mexican Independence Day.

The "Cry of Delores," a historical event that sparked the Mexican War of Independence from Spain will be reenacted at 7:30 p.m.

The event offers fun for the whole family. There will be games, kid crafts, food and beverages, traditional dancers, music, and a resource fair.

The El Grito de Independencia Celebration is free and open to the public.