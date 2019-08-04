EL PASO, TX - The El Paso mass shooting is being treated as a domestic terrorism attack due to it meeting and appearing to be designed to intimidate citizens.

According to NBC News, the man accused of gunning down nearly two dozen people in a Walmart is cooperating with authorities giving them answers about one of the worst mass murders in U.S. history.

Prosecutors said they will seek capital punishment against 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius who was arrested shortly after the shooting.

El Paso District Attorney, Jamie Esparza, said "he is eligible for the death penalty."

According to NBC affiliate KTSM, Crusius purchased the murder weapon legally.