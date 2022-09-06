UNION GAP, Wash.-

The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th.

According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.

About 40 firefighters from surrounding areas responded and the fire was put out in about 90 minutes.

There was extensive damage to the roof of the restaurant, with costs estimated at $1.8 million dollars. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.