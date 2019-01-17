KENNEWICK, WA - An 82-year-old man is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision happened in Kennewick around 6:40 Thursday morning.

On Thursday, January 17 at about 6:40 a.m., Kennewick Police responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near the intersection of S. Olympia Street and W. 14th Avenue.

The pedestrian, later identified as 82-year-old Marin Cesar-Ochoa, had been hit by a car while crossing Olympia St.

He was rushed to a hospital, but tragically, his injuries were too severe and he passed away.

Olympia St. between 13th and Park Hills Drive was closed for around 3 hours while investigators collected evidence.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kurtis Hickey of Kennewick, called 9-1-1 immediately after the collision and stayed on scene.

KPD does not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision, nor was speed a factor.

KPD believes weather at the time played a role in the collision, as it was dark outside and raining. Also, police say Cesar-Ochoa was crossing the street in a dark area, not in a crosswalk, and was wearing darker colored clothing.

Next of kin has been notified.