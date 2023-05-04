WENATCHEE, Wash.- The U.S. Secret Service has protected $290,399.73 from an attempted fraud scheme targeting an elderly couple in Wenatchee.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa Waldref says the fraud stated two years ago when a suspect approached the couple on WhatsApp as a 35-year-old musician.
The alleged musician convinced the couple to send them over $20,000 over the two years before persuading them to refinance their home to invest in real estate.
The couple went to the title company in Wenatchee to complete the transfer when the CEO alerted law enforcement of the situation.
The Secret Service seized all of the money before the suspect could access the funds. The seized money will be returned to the couple.
No charges have been filed against the suspect at this time.
“I commend the members of the Wenatchee community who took it upon themselves to look out for the elderly and vulnerable and affirmatively reached out law enforcement to protect them from fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref.
This case is one of many where elderly victims are targeted in a fraud scheme. There are resources available to check if you think you or someone else is being targeted for money.
- National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311)
- Elder Justice Initiative
- Consumer Protection Branch
- Office for Victims of Crime
