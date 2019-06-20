BENTON COUNTY, WA - "The number of electric buses rolling through Washington communities will more than double in the months ahead as the Washington Department of Ecology invests $13.3 million to help local transit agencies buy 50 zero-emission, batter-powered electric buses." (Washington Department of Ecology)
This money is coming from recent Volkswagen lawsuit settlements, the company violated Clean Air Laws.
Transit agencies in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Clark, Benton, and Spokane Counties will receive $300,000 per bus from Washington's $112.7 million share of the federal Volkswagen settlement.
The Department of Ecology says diesel engines in buses and trucks make up a third of all diesel emissions in Washington.
Ben Franklin is getting a $500,000 grant from the state and $1.5 million to purchase 5 new buses.
Right now they are testing an electric bus- they told NBC Right Now it's already getting good reviews.
They have it driving on normal routes, testing weather conditions and topography.
"It's a big white bus if you see it around town. We've been hearing good things about its performance, as well as how quiet it is," says Ali Madison, BFT's Director of Marketing and Communications. "So we are excited to try this out, it's not the end of our testing, we are going to keep doing that."
The money from the settlement that BFT is receiving will go towards the buses and their charging stations.