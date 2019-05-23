CONNELL, WA - A brand-new electric vehicle charging station was unveiled on Thursday in Connell.

The project's partners strategically chose Connell's Columbia Avenue for its easy access on and off Highway 395, to cater to travelers from Spokane and the Tri-Cities.

This station is the sixth of its kind as part of a more than $1 million, nine-station network along Washington state highway corridors, designed to enhance interstate and intrastate electric vehicle travel.

For more details on this charging station as well as the grant that funded the project, reporter Kaitlyn Karmout will have the full story in tonight's 5 p.m. newscast.