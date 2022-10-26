SEATTLE, Wash.-
Washington Governor Jay Inslee was joined on October, 26, by Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) at Lumen Field to celebrate electric school buses coming to some districts in Washington.
The new buses are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will invest $5 billion over five years to replace existing buses with new zero-emission buses.
Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will provide $1 billion in grants to 389 school districts across the country, including Toppenish in Washington state, to help purchase clean buses.
According to a press release from today's announcement, there are approximately 500,000 school buses on the road travelling over 3 billion miles per year, today's investment will assist school districts to transition to clean buses and lower emissions standards.
"Building new, clean electric buses and getting them on our roads is good for our kids, our economy, and our planet," Senator Murray said at today's announcement.
