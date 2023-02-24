KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick fire crews responded to a house fire at 3930 S. Cedar Street around 6:42 p.m. on February 23.
When crews arrived at the scene smoke and fire could be seen coming from the roof and eaves of the home. Firefighters entered the house and found the fire in the attic.
According to the KFD crews pulled the ceiling and were able to fight the fire quickly, putting it out in around twenty minutes. Fire crews placed tarps in the inside of the home to protect property from water damage and conducted a search to verify that no one was inside.
The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported to either residents or firefighters. Fire, smoke and water damage will prevent the home from being reoccupied until restoration and repair work has been completed.
According to the KFD the fire appears to have started unintentionally. The homeowner reported that the circuit breaker tripped multiple times and was reset each time before they smelled smoke in the home.
