ELLENSBURG, Wash. —
The Kittitas County Conservation District brought back Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day this April 12 and 13 after a two-year hiatus, transforming the Kittitas Valley Event Center into a hands-on event with many demonstrations on local agriculture.
The day is put on by local farms, ranches and natural resource organizations, aimed at educating youth on where their food comes from. They bring animals, farm equipment, displays on crops and irrigation and on-farm demonstrations.
This year, the center featured ten learning stations, covering topics like cattle ranching, raising livestock, dairying, irrigation, producing grains, conserving water and soil, weed control and the importance of hand-washing.
“Much of our community and our kids don’t really have any connection with the agriculture in the valley,” said Mark Crowley, Conservation Planner at the Conservation District. “So it just gives us an opportunity to bring them in, show them a few things and get them educated in the importance of the agriculture within the county and in life in general.”
An estimated 400 students took part this year, joined by teachers and some parents. Schools included Mount Stuart, Lincoln, Valley View, Kittitas, Thorp, Cle Elum/Roslyn and Easton elementary schools and Ellensburg Christian School.
Teachers at the participating schools were given resources and curriculum for free to teach the students about agriculture before the event. Groups involved in the event funded school bus transportation and other costs for the schools. The facilities were provided by Kittitas County and the Kittitas Valley Event Center. The event is put on with the help of volunteers from the 4-H Club and FFA students, along with 4-H adult leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.