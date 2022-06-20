Ellensburg celebrates the return of Dachshunds on Parade Saturday

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Tons of short, long, jiggly dachshund bodies waddled down Pearl Street in Ellensburg on Saturday to celebrate the return of Dachshunds on Parade after two years of the pandemic.
Dachshunds on parade started as a small event over 10 years ago and has grown into one of Ellensburg's largest annual celebrations.
The event kicked off on June 18 with breakfast with the dogs at 8 a.m. hosted by the Rodeo City Kiwanis Club, then the parade where the dogs waddled through the Ellensburg Farmers Market. Smiling faces from all around came out to watch the dogs or see their own dog strut their stuff.
A costume contest was held shortly after the parade where spectators observed little avocado dogs, bumble bee dogs and shark dogs. The contest was followed by dachshunds races and a trick contest.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association said they are very grateful to everyone who showed up to make the event a success this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.