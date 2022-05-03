ELLENSBURG, Wash. —
The Washington State Department of Commerce Early Learning Facilities program awarded $1 million to the Happy Feet Academy in Ellensburg to build a new child care facility.
The 8,400 square foot facility will bring 112 more child care slots to Kittitas County and 22 full time employees. Job positions include lead teachers, assistant teachers, a nutritionist, kitchen staff and a site manager.
Children from infants to Kindergarten age will attend one of eight classrooms at the facility. They will also get to enjoy playgrounds with grass, ground cover, playhouses, slides, building blocks and small climbing toys.
“We are passionate about loving and serving children and families in Kittitas County” said Melissa Denlinger, PhD, owner and director of Happy Feet Academy. “We are passionate about loving and serving children and families in Kittitas County. Now we get to do what we are good at and love doing on a larger scale, and we could not be more excited.”
The road to funding was not a simple one, however. It started with the Kittitas County Health Network conducting a needs assessment regarding childcare in the county.
“It became apparent how significant the deficit of child care is in Ellensburg,” said the press release. “It became clear that in Kittitas County, there are unmet childcare needs in virtually every age group.”
Following these findings, the Kittitas County Health Network reportedly looked at several different ways to expand and improve health care in the county. It determined the optimal method would be supporting the expansion of child care centers that are already established locally.
The Kittitas Valley Healthcare organization, part of the Kittitas County Health Network, then helped Happy Feet Academy apply for the Early Learning Facilities program funding. KVH grant writer Mitchell Rhodes submitted the application in December 2021; awards were announced at the end of April.
“This award demonstrated how effective cross-sector collaboration can be for a community,” said Robin Read, executive director of Kittitas County Health Network. “This additional facility will help meet critical childcare needs for many families in our community.”
