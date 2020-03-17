ELLENSBURG, WA - Ellensburg City Hall will be closing Temporarily. Doing its part to protect the health of the public and its employees who serve them, they are moving to more online and over the phone service delivery. To reduce and ultimately prevent the spread of the disease, social distancing is paramount. For this reason, City Manager John Akers is closing public access to City Hall effective immediately.
City business continues. City Hall staff will continue to respond to phone calls and emails about future and ongoing business with the city. The main phone number for the city is (509) 962- 7204, and the city’s website URL is https://ci.ellensburg.wa.us.
Other city facilities closed last week include the Adult Activity Center, Ellensburg Public Library, Ellensburg Recreation and Racquet Center, Hal Holmes Community Center, Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool and Fitness Center, and the Stan Bassett Youth Center. Staff remain available to respond to phone calls and emails. Check the city’s website for a staff directory and contact information.