The Ellensburg Bulldogs girls basketball team won its second consecutive 2A state basketball championship on Saturday.
On the ride home, the state champions received a police escort back into town.
Bulldog fans filled the Yakima Valley SunDome on Saturday night to support their team, and it did not go unnoticed by Tim Ravet, Ellensburg's head girls basketball coach.
"The community support is awesome, but it's not just Ellensburg," said Ravet after Saturday's championship game. "It's Kittitas. It's Cle Elum. It's our Kittitas County that comes out to support basketball. They love basketball, and they love kids that play hard and smart and together, so it's cool to do it the right way and have them enjoy it."
Ravet's team finished the season 25-0 and will enter next season on a 51-game winning streak.
