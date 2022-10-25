ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties.
Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
"At this point, society needs to be protected from people who run scams such as this," said Judge Hooper.
According to a Washington State Labor and Industries (L&I) press release, Mulinski's prosection was based on a years-long investigation by Labor and Industries, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and the Cle Elum Police.
L&I's investigation found that Mulinsky frequently worked as an unregistered contractor, failed to finish projects, and misled customers from 2017-2020 in Kittitas and Yakima Counties.
Mulinski was previously sentenced in 2011 to five years in jail and a $138,000 fine in Montana, where he worked as a contractor.
"This is hands-down the biggest contractor fraud case we have ever seen," said Steve Reinmuth, L&I's Assistant Director of Field Services and Public Safety.
