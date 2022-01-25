Ellensburg man charged with two controlled substance homicides

ELLENSBURG – Last week, controlled substance homicide charges were filed against Ellensburg man Jonathan Rivera-Venegas at the Kittitas County Jail, regarding the overdose death of Mateo Quintero-Castano last summer. The 16-year-old was found unresponsive in August 2021, and was declared dead soon after. Investigation led to a warrant issued for Rivera-Venegas.
At the time, Rivera-Venegas was under investigation for another controlled substance homicide last summer, of 21-year-old Sage Francois. Rivera-Venegas fled the investigation and was arrested in Hawaii last October through the efforts of a joint task force.
He was transported back to Ellensburg and booked into Kittitas County Jail. He faces the two controlled substance homicide charges, each with a ten year maximum, with additional charges for delivery and sale.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
