KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-A 22-year-old Ellensburg man is dead after a single-car rollover on September 17.
Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Ellensburg Police responded to the crash on Naneum Road, north of Vantage Highway and east of Ellensburg around 11:00 p.m.
According to the KCSO Timothy Tostenson of Ellensburg was ejected from the truck he was driving when it rolled multiple times.
Tostenson's family has been notified of the accident and the exact cause of the crash is currently under investigation according to the KCSO.
