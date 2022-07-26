ELLENSBURG, Wash. - On Monday night, Ellensburg Police officers, along with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to a reported gunshot victim at a residence on Yew Street.
Officers located a deceased male inside the residence from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as a 22-year-old Ellensburg resident.
Based on information collected by the detectives, the victim's 23-year-old boyfriend was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on recommended charges of First Degree Manslaughter.
The suspect and victim resided together at the residence. The suspect was released Tuesday morning on their own recognizance, meaning he promises to appear in court without additional bond conditions.
His next hearing will be on August 1 to determine if he is guilty.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.
