ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg man to face DUI charges after driving vehicle off of State Route 97
According to Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was south bound on State Route 97 near milepost 165.
According to the WSP report, The driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the car to drive off the road and into a ditch causing the car to rollover.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected out of the car according to WSP. He was the only occupant of the car
The driver was airlifted to a nearby medical center.
According to WSP, It is believed that the driver was under the influence during the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.