ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Cooler fall weather is here and winter is right around the corner. Winter driving presents several driving hazards, including icy windshields.
The Ellensburg Police Department has some windshield de-frosting tips to keep drivers safe this winter.
Try a 1:2 ratio of water to alcohol for spraying on your windshield to avoid frost.
Cover your windshield with a snow or ice cover.
Rub alcohol on your windshield wipers to prevent them from sticking.
