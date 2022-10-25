De-ice before driving

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-

Cooler fall weather is here and winter is right around the corner. Winter driving presents several driving hazards, including icy windshields.

The Ellensburg Police Department has some windshield de-frosting tips to keep drivers safe this winter.

Try a 1:2 ratio of water to alcohol for spraying on your windshield to avoid frost.

Cover your windshield with a snow or ice cover.

Rub alcohol on your windshield wipers to prevent them from sticking.