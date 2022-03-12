Ellensburg PD says several businesses and buildings were vandalized with spray paint

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
According to Ellensburg police, on Friday night, several businesses and government buildings were vandalized with spray paint. They say the graffiti was not believed to be associated with “tagging” or gang-related graffiti.
Police say there were 13 incidents they knew of so far. Among the locations vandalized were Morgan middle school, the Ellensburg police department, city hall, and numerous downtown businesses.
Officers reviewed surveillance videos and identified a suspect, a 22-year-old Ellensburg resident. Officers say he was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on several recommended charges related to the property damage.
So far, police say there have been 13 reported incidents, and they believe there may be more that are unreported. If you were a victim of this vandalism but have not yet reported it, police ask that you call (509) 962-7280.
