Ellensburg Police arrest the man who gave Darin Cole LSD before his death in 2020

ELLENSBURG, WA - Ellensburg Police Officers arrested 24-year-old Sedro Woolley Thursday, October 7th, for the delivery of a controlled substance and controlled substance homicide of the death of Darin Cole in March 2020.
Darin Cole, a student at Central Washington University, died after possibly overdosing on LSD at an apartment complex and falling from his fourth-floor apartment window on March 10, 2020.
Ellensburg Detectives launched an investigation into the events leading up to Cole’s death. With the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and Toxicology Lab, Detectives were able to identify the suspect they believe delivered LSD to Cole on March 10, 2020, as Sedro Woolley.
Woolley was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on recommended charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Controlled Substance Homicide.