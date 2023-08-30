ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Ellensburg Police Department has announced its new anonymous tip line in a Facebook post.
EPD has launched an online anonymous tip feature on the EPD website.
When sending in an online tip you can choose whether or not your contact information is anonymous.
According to EPD, this feature will allow crimes to be solved more quickly. It will also bring crimes to the department's attention that may have not been reported otherwise.
Submissions are not monitored 24/7 according to EPD. If an emergency or crime is currently happening call 911.
According to EPD to ensure your tip is effective it is important that you provide as much detail as possible.
Be sure to add the location. if there is not a specific address be sure to use landmarks in the description.
Date and time are extremely important according to EPD.
Be sure to write a detailed description of the event, including why the activity was concerning or suspicious.
Tips can be extremely helpful when solving a crime according to EPD.
To submit an online tip visit the Ellensburg Police Department website.
