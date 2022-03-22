FILE - fentanyl, fake oxycodone

This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.  

 U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP

ELLENSBURG, Wash. —

The Ellensburg Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ellensburg man, who was booked into Kittitas County Jail on three counts of controlled substance delivery on March 17. The arrest followed an investigation from EPD’s Anti-Crime Team regarding methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution. 

A search warrant had been granted for the man’s residence and vehicle. The searches uncovered around 2,000 fentanyl pills, worth approximately $20,000.

EPD cites fentanyl as a serious community issue and recommends the following resources:

24 Crisis Line: 509-925-4168

Hopesource: 509-925-1448

Sundown M Ranch Treatment Program: 509-457-0990

DSHS-Health Insurance: 509-933-6100

Aspen-Domestic Violence: 866-925-9384

Treatment/Detox CMH: 509-925-9861

Merit-Substance Use Disorders: 509-925-9821

Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization: 509-968-5224

Recovery Advocate Dr. David Douglas: 509-306-9910