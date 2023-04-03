ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police responded to the report of a package theft on Idaho Street around 11:15 a.m. on April 2.
The victim was able to provide EPD officers with doorbell camera footage showing a male suspect grabbing a package and driving away.
Later that same day an EPD officer at Fred Meyer saw a car matching the description from the package theft and contacted the driver and passenger.
The passenger, a 34-year-old Union Gap man and the driver, a 59-year-old Yakima man were arrested on suspicion of package theft and booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center on suspicion of theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.