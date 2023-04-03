Package theft
Ellensburg Police Department

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police responded to the report of a package theft on Idaho Street around 11:15 a.m. on April 2.

The victim was able to provide EPD officers with doorbell camera footage showing a male suspect grabbing a package and driving away.

Later that same day an EPD officer at Fred Meyer saw a car matching the description from the package theft and contacted the driver and passenger.

The passenger, a 34-year-old Union Gap man and the driver, a 59-year-old Yakima man were arrested on suspicion of package theft and booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center on suspicion of theft.