ELLENSBURG, Wash. -
Community members are invited by the Ellensburg School District to celebrate a new elementary school dedicated to Ida Nason Aronica on September 30, at 6 p.m. located at 2100 N. Cora Street.
According to ESD they have made Washington history by being the first district in the state to name a school after a local Native American female leader.
Ida Nason Aronica was an influential Kittitas Band tribal elder and the great-granddaughter of Chief Owhi.
“We are excited to formally dedicate Ellensburg’s fourth elementary school and to honor its namesake,” says Superintendent Jinger Haberer. “We could not be more grateful for the support of the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.