OLYMPIA, Wash.- Two teens from Ellensburg recently had the opportunity to serve as pages for Senator Judy Warnick (R-Moses Lake).
Julianna Bryant, a running start student and Elsie Cziske, 18, a senior at Ellensburg High School, served as Senate pages during the thirteenth week of the 2023 Legislative Session April 3-7.
During their time at the Capitol, pages are responsible for transporting documents between offices and delivering mail and messages according to a press release from Sen. Warnick's Office.
Pages often spend time in the Senate chamber when they are not transporting documents. They attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedures and the legislative process. During the week, pages work together to draft their own bills and engage in a mock legislative session.
Julianne Bryant
“My brother was a page and really enjoyed it, so I thought it would be a good experience to try as well,” Bryant said. “Bing involved in the know your government program also really sparked my interest for being a page."
During her week as a page Bryant worked on a mock bill that would require drivers 70 years and older to retake their driving exam once a year. Taking the exam yearly would allow the state to see if senior drivers are still mentally and physically capable to drive a car.
After graduating Bryant plans to continue at Central Washington University and major in biology with a minor in dance.
Elsie Cziske
During her week as a page Cziske worked on a mock bill that proposed a later school start time for middle and high school students.
“This proposed bill would allow students to get the recommended amount of sleep each night and their tiredness would no longer interfere with school,” Cziske said.
Cziske is the daughter of Amy and Matthew Cziske of Ellensburg, after graduation she will be attending Washington State University where she plans on studying hospitality business management and agriculture.
