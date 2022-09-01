ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
The City of Ellensburg Light Department is letting residents know that they will be trimming trees in and around the city beginning Monday, September, 12th.
A contractor will be trimming trees for the city that could impact power lines to minimize possible outages and safety hazards.
There is no charge to impacted homeowners for the tree trimming service.
Residents with any questions or concerns should contact the Ellensburg Light Department at 509-962-7124.
Maps of the work area are available at Ellensburg City Hall, 501 N. Anderson St.
