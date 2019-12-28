FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Saturday morning Pasco police and Franklin County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man they've been looking for since last week for burglary and assault.

Ryan Conrad Bradfield of Eltopia is accused of breaking into a house on the 1700 block of West Marie Street. When he got in the house he allegedly hit a man with the butt of a rifle and stole a woman's cell phone before fleeing the scene.

Police say after using it to hit the man he broke and left the gun. Bradfield is also accused of shattering windows in the house and the woman's car on the way out. Bradfield violated two protection orders that named both victims as protected parties. A deputy found him Saturday morning near Bellevue and Eltopia West in Franklin County.