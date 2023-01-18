Traffic alert

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 

UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. 

SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. 

JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. 

The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed east at Edison Street before 4 p.m. on January 18 for emergency purposes. Traffic is reportedly backed up for a mile and is being diverted through the off ramp. 

Take alternate routes. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.