MISSION,OR- The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation declared a state of emergency on the reservation late Thursday evening.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Reservation also declared an emergency evacuation on the reservation through Friday.
There are shelters at the Cmuytpáma Warming Station and The Designated Coordination Center is the Mission Gym located at 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton Oregon.
Here is the post the Confederation posted on Facebook about the flooding emergency:
All residents affected by flooding are advised to evacuate immediately and seek shelter.
The Umatilla River is continuing to rise and is expected to continue current flooding status for the next twelve hours.
Affected residents in need of emergency assistance due to flooding should call Umatilla Tribal Dispatch at 541-278-0550. Family of those affected who are currently awaiting arrival of residents being transported by emergency personnel are advised to wait at the designated coordination center which is the Mission Gym on July Grounds Lane.
UPDATED Road Closures:
Bingham Road has multiple areas of high water and landslides. It is recommended to avoid Bingham Road until the water levels recede.
Upper Cayuse Road is closed to all non-emergency personnel.
Thornhollow Bridge is compromised and impassable.
UPDATED Evacuations:
Umatilla Reservation residents currently residing along the Umatilla River or its larger tributaries.