MISSION,OR- The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation declared a state of emergency on the reservation late Thursday evening.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Reservation also declared an emergency evacuation on the reservation through Friday.

There are shelters at the Cmuytpáma Warming Station and The Designated Coordination Center is the Mission Gym located at 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton Oregon.

Here is the post the Confederation posted on Facebook about the flooding emergency: