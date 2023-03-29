Alongside Maura Healey, Tina Kotek became the other first out lesbian governor in the U.S. Before her election as governor of Oregon, Kotek was the state's longest-serving state House speaker. She will replace current Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who also made history back in 2016 as the first out LGBTQ+ person and openly bisexual person to be elected governor. Kotek's campaign was focused on increasing affordable housing and fighting climate change in the state.