SALEM, Ore.- Governor Tina Kotek has followed through on her homelessness state of emergency declaration by signing House Bills 5019 and 2001 into law to invest $200 million into Oregon's housing crisis.
Funding will be dedicated to improving homelessness prevention programs, shelter capacity and rehousing services. Governor Kotek made the state of emergency declaration on her first day in office and the package will follow in her commitment.
"I said at the time that the declaration needed to be followed by a comprehensive housing and homelessness package this legislative session," said Gov. Kotek. "These two bills are the down payment on this session’s efforts.”
Priorities for the package will start with building affordable housing while also improving safety conditions in on-site housing for farmworkers.
The move has drawn praise from Oregon Housing and Community Services as both parties work to address the homelessness crisis with law.
"The way forward requires all of us and investments at the scale needed to tackle the affordable housing crisis," said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. "Our economies and our communities are stronger when all people have access to their basic needs to which housing is fundamental."
OHCS says the package includes $155 million in support to help Oregon families facing homelessness.
