KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Superior Court and the Upper and Lower Kittitas County District Courts each enter an Emergency Local Rule.
As of this date each of the courts in Kittitas County remain open for business. However, due to the ongoing health concern, physical access to the courthouse and/or courtrooms remains limited.
In order to minimize the number of hearings (telephonic or in-person), agreed orders should be entered, or the matter should be noted without oral argument.
For those matters which the courts allow to proceed with telephonic hearings, public access will be provided by allowing the public to listen to the hearing contemporaneously. Please refer to each specific court website for instructions on how to schedule and access telephonic hearings, if available.
For those matters which require in person attendance, only special set hearings will be authorized. Public access will be provided by opening the courthouse to the general public. Security will monitor the public to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed. Please refer to each specific court website for instructions on how to schedule and access in person hearings