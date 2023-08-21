WASHINGTON STATE - We are facing unprecedented emergencies with the large wildfires happening in the central and eastern parts of the state. The Emergency Management Division of Washington State has compiled a list of handy tips to keep in mind as evacuations from wildfires get issued.
Level 1- Be Ready
- There is a local threat in your area. Ensure you keep updated on information through local news, make sure neighbors are aware of the threat and that help may be needed.
Level 2- Get Set
- You need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Have an emergency kit ready and know your meeting place. If you have mobility issues, consider leaving. If you have livestock or large animals, move them.
Level 3- GO
- Leave now, you are in immediate danger. Even if you can't see danger from your location, follow your plan without delay. Do not return to your home until your local government says that it is safe.
You may receive evacuation alerts on your mobile phone from local or social media, a person knocking at your door or even from fire police or Emergency Management. Be prepared. Have a plan and a "go-bag" ready before the last minute. You can also sign up for alerts from local emergency agencies on social media.
