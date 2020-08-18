TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-Cities Home Consortium, member cities, Kennewick, Pasco and Richland, in partnership with the Benton Franklin Community Action Committee (BFCAC), have developed a temporary, Emergency, Short-Term, Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program to assist those renting housing that have been affected by loss of wages due to COVID-19.
The Consortium awarded $700,000 of Federal HOME funding from Housing and Urban Development available for this program to BFCAC to help low-income individuals in our area with their housing situations. Funds can be utilized by tenants that meet program guidelines.
Applications and program guidelines will be available starting Monday, August 17, 2020 at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/RichlandWA/Participant. The program will run through December 31, 2020 or until funds are exhausted.
Once approved, funds will be paid directly to the applicant’s landlord on their behalf. This program is available to households experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and who are behind on rent and utilities.
Additional questions and inquiries can be submitted to the Benton Franklin Community Action Committee (CAC) at 509.545.4042 or email at info@bfcac.org.