EmployAbility Services helps people with disabilities find a job

Responding to Autism has helped kids with disabilities through school for twenty years.
In the last six years the team has helped some with finding a job through EmployAbility Services.
Christine Lindgren, Director of Responding to Autism, won the Solarity Celebrating Diversity award this month for the work she and her team have been doing.
Lindgren said, "Sometimes you'll look at someone and you'll see the disability and when they're able to get into a position to show how much ability that they have how much they have to offer in so many different ways, um, it's wonderful."
She said many of the people she's worked with have a tough time interviewing, but do well when given the opportunity.
Emmanuel Elizondo started working with EmployAbility Services to find a job that would work for him.
Now he works at 12 Stones CrossFit gym.
"It was pretty hard it was to get used to when you know all the tasks..." Elizondo said. "...but I got used to it, and I told myself this is basically the job for me."
According to Lindgren anybody that wants to work is capable of it.
"I like working with people, ever since I was young I liked working with people and one thing that I like is that it's not changes because I'm not good with changes," Elizondo said.
Aryn Stone, co-owner of 12 Stones CrossFit, tells me seeing Elizondo grow and his love for what he does has been her favorite part of working with employability services.
She said, "When we were presented with the opportunity of hiring Emmanuel we didn't second-guess it we said yes we would love to have him he's been a good asset to something that we were letting essentially slip through the cracks."
Responding to autism offers free services to employers to help with training and other services that help the employer and the employee work together.
