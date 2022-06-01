TUMWATER, Wash. —
The Department of Labor and Industries has filed emergency outdoor heat exposure and wildfire smoke rules, requiring Washington state employers to monitor temperature and air quality between June 15 and the end of September, among other protective measures.
The rules are meant to protect farm workers, roofers, construction workers, road crews and everyone else whose job keeps them outside. L&I is currently developing more permanent rules to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke exposure; these rules are a placeholder for this summer.
“The record-setting heat wave last summer underscored the importance of protecting outdoor workers,” said assistant director of L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, Craig Blackwood. “Add in the smoke from more frequent and devastating wildfires, which is a proven hazard, and it’s a recipe for danger every summer.”
Between these emergency rules and existing L&I rules, when temperatures reach above 88 degrees, employers are required to:
- Provide enough cool water for every employee to drink at least a quart per hour
- Provide sufficient shade that is large enough for all workers and close enough to workers, or an acceptable substitute like a misting station or an air-conditioned trailer
- Encourage and allow paid preventative cool-down breaks as workers need
- Require a 10-minute paid cool-down break every two hours
- Monitor temperatures and have a system in place to catch signs heat-related illness
The temperature requirement may change based on the clothing workers wear for specific employers.
Current rules also outline an outdoor heat exposure safety program for training. Employers should also know the correct response for workers experiencing heat-related illness symptoms. This includes relieving them from duty, cooling them down and assessing if they need medical attention.
Employers must also be aware of the Air Quality Index (AQI) and take action accordingly. When the AQI is at 69 or higher, employers must:
- Relocate, reschedule or reduce work
- Provide enclosed spaces with filtered air
- Reduce work intensity
- Increase rest periods
When the AQI is 101 or higher, employers must provide respirators for voluntary use. Workers are required to wear protective respirators when smoke particles measure at 555 micrograms per cubic meter or higher, a rare and dangerous occurrence that exceeds the AQI scale.
When workers show signs of smoke-related injury or illness, employers must assess if they need medical care and cannot stop workers from seeking treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.