HERMISTON, Ore.- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Officer is looking for a 50-year-old female in the Hermiston area.
Lorena Navarette Meyers was last seen on May 5 driving in a silver 2012 Toyota Camry with a Oregon license plate 323MUN.
Meyers does have mental health concerns including a schizophrenia diagnosis and is possibly suicidal.
Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 and reference Case 23-0620. UCSO is asking the public not to post information to social media.
