A new law in Washington state establishes a cold case unit to investigate unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people. House Bill 1177 was recommended by a state task force, passed unanimously in the Legislature and was signed last week by Gov. Jay Inslee. The measure aims to bring justice and closure to Native American and Alaska Native families. The cold cause unit will operate within the state Attorney General’s Office and will assist federal, local and tribal law enforcement agencies in investigating unsolved cases involving Indigenous people, who are disproportionately targeted by violence.