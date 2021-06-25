Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council makes a decision on the Goose Prairie Solar Facility project

LACEY, WA -The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council completed its environmental review of the proposed Goose Prairie Solar Facility solar project in Yakima County and found that the proposed project would not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.
Under the State Environmental Policy Act, EFSEC is required to ensure that environmental values are considered for projects under its jurisdiction.
The next step in the process is public comment on the environmental review.
The public is invited to comment on the review by submitting written comments no later than July 8, 2021.
Comments can be submitted electronically online by visiting the EFSEC website: https://comments.efsec.wa.gov
Written comments can be submitted by mail to:
The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council
PO Box 43172
Olympia, WA 98504-3172
One Energy Renewables plans to build the 80 megawatt (MW) Goose Prairie Solar Facility with an optional battery energy storage system capable of storing up to 80 MW of energy near the city of Moxee.
If approved, the facility will use solar photovoltaic panels to convert energy from the sun into electric power to deliver to the electric power grid. The panels will tilt throughout the day to follow the sun, maximizing energy output.
The council will evaluate the application to consider all environmental and socioeconomic impacts of the project before making a recommendation to the governor on whether he should approve or deny the application. The evaluation process will include opportunities for public comment.
The governor will have final approval over siting the project.
EFSEC was created by the state Legislature in 1970 to provide one-stop permitting for large energy projects. The council's responsibilities include siting large natural gas and oil pipelines, thermal electric power plants that are 350 megawatts or greater and their dedicated transmission lines, new oil refineries or large expansions of existing facilities, and underground natural gas storage fields.