Energy-friendly tips to beat the heat

TRI-CITIES, WA- Franklin Public Utility District is offering tips to help people stay cool and not run up their energy bills during a week of triple-digit temperatures.

The company says they are prepared for a week-long heat wave, and any outages that may come.

Mike Gonzalez, Franklin PUD Manager of Public Affairs says they do have sporadic power outages monthly, but those are typically a few homes at a time which they try to handle quickly. He says what is common in this heat, are energy bills spiking.

"There is no doubt people are going to use a lot of energy right now. When it gets 95 plus that's when we see real spikes in energy usage and that's when bills really increase considerably," Gonzalez said.

Many people want to turn up the conditioning when it is hot out but it is actually making your energy bill skyrocket. Gonzalez said one way to keep the bill down? Adjust your thermostat.

"Every degree that you keep it above 75 degrees you are actually going to save 3 percent on your energy bill," Gonzalez said.

Shutting the blinds, cooking outside, and waiting until later in the evening or early in the morning to run appliances will also help cut your costs.

"Those are really easy things you can do... the amount of energy required to cool your home will be a lot less in the long run," Gonzalez said.

If there is a power outage and you need to keep yourself and your house cool, try to find ways to block the sun and always keep water close by.

Tips to keep yourself and your home cool in a power outage:

· Keep the fridge closed! The less the door to the fridge or freezer is open, the colder the inside will stay. If possible eat foods that do not need to be refrigerated (snacks, pasta, rice etc…)

· Keep windows and doors closed. Try your best to not let the outside air come in or the inside air go out. Quickly open and close the doors if you need to leave.

· Block the Sun. Pull the curtains, blinds or shades to block the sun from coming in and heating up the room. This could even be taken a step further by hanging up a blanket over the window or lining it with aluminum foil and newspaper.

· Take a Cold Bath. Use the cold tap water in your home to cool off in a cold bath or shower. Air drying yourself and leaving your hair wet will help you to stay cool longer.

· Always stay hydrated!

For more creative ways to stay cool in the heat visit the Franklin PUD website.