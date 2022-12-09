Energy Northwest employees to act as Santa, elves for low-income children

PASCO, Wash. — Head Start children in Tri-Cities will receive their holiday wishes from Santa and his elves, or so it’ll seem, on December 13 through efforts from Energy Northwest. The tradition has been ongoing for over four decades, according to the Energy Northwest press release.
The Head Start program offers comprehensive education and involvement services to low-income families. It’s the longest-running national school readiness program, according to the release. Children in Benton Franklin Head Start programs will be visited by special guests during the program holiday party.
Energy Northwest is sponsoring the holiday parties for participating schools, giving the children a time and place for holiday celebration. Then during the party, Energy Northwest employees dressed as Santa and his elves will come in and give out presents. The presents were purchased by Energy Northwest employees and include toys and needed clothes, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.