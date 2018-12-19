RICHLAND, WA - We got to hang out with Santa himself earlier today as he made a special trip down from the North Pole to deliver gifts to the children at Benton Franklin Head Start Children's Center with the help of Energy Northwest.

At the children's center, excitement was in the air and smiles were large for the arrival of Santa Claus.

With gifts for all, everything was made possible by a few friendly helpers.

"Northwest families have adopted 490 children this year in providing gifts for them," said Nicole Larson, Head Start Chairman.

Energy Northwest for the past 38 years has been coming to children's centers around the Tri-Cities. Providing holiday gifts and cheer by giving back to those in need.

"The oldest age is five and for some of these children it's the only gift they are going to receive for Christmas so for me that's the meaningful part of it. For the children the believe in Santa and believe in the elves and they are getting a gift today so I think that's the take home for them," said Larson.

An a event like this not only brings joy to the children but to the jolly man himself... Santa.

"It makes my day - that's what Christmas is all about... seeing little children joyful and happy and maybe forgetting any concerns they might have for a day... it's pretty awesome," said Santa Claus.

Before Santa headed back to the North Pole, there was still time for one last Holiday tune - "Jingle Bells."

The giving does not stop for the Energy Northwest: between today and tomorrow they will be providing 15 Christmas parties to different children in around the Tri-Cities.