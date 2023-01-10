TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Energy cost in the winter is bound to go up with more heating and staying indoors. Keeping track of your energy use can cut some of that cost.
With Benton and Franklin PUD, you can use the smart hub app to see your daily energy usage and try and find out what is using the most energy.
"That way you can keep track during cold weather if your usage is high, you can catch it before you get your bill and have a high bill experience, nobody wants that," Kevin Fischer, energy efficiency advisor with Benton PUD said.
Fischer said heating systems, water heaters and appliances have the biggest impact on your bill at the end of the month.
Keeping up on some of the little things like changing your filters, sealing places where air leaks, and updating older "energy-hog" appliances, could save you 10-20% on your power bill according to Fischer.
He said, "if you can, dressing warm putting on a sweater or even a vest and turning your heat down. Every degree you can lower your setting on the thermostat is going to save you about 2%."
Turning down your water heater so that the hot water coming out of the faucet is 120-degrees can save you money too, keeping you from spending money on warmer water you don't use according to Fischer.
He said "some of the older shower heads can use up to 5 gallons of water per minute so they put out a lot of water. Some people like that but if you're concerned about saving energy looking for those 1.5 or 1.25 gallon per minute shower heads is going to be the way to go."
Using the cold cycle on laundry and even a using a detergent that works with cold on your dishwasher can reduce that hot water usage as well.
If you're looking to replace appliances in the home heat pumps use a lot less energy than traditional water heaters, and you might even qualify for a rebate if you're replacing one of your appliances with a more efficient one.
The rebate information is on the Benton PUD website and can be as high as $800 for a heat pump.
