Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas will see temperatures around or below freezing which could result in some slick conditions through the morning due to the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&