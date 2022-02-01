Downtown Yakima - Businesses located downtown have noticed that the city is enforcing parking time limits. While some don't mind the change, others say they're unhappy with it.
The General Manager at the Sports Center, Jeff King, said while he isn't against enforcement, his business wasn't notified it would happen.
"My assistant general manger was outside and was like what is this guy patrolling and so he asked him what are you doing and he said we're patrolling the parking lot and he goes oh that would've been nice to know," King said.
A few of the employees in neighboring businesses found citations on their cars when getting off of their shifts last week for violating the two hour parking limit in the public lot behind Olive Garden.
Alexandra Durrin from Alexandra's on Second said the patrolman came to her business to notify her the day before enforcement started.
"I don't disagree with the city trying to do paid parking, I just disagree with the way that it has happened," Durrin said.
Other businesses located downtown said they wish the city would've given them at least a weeks notice so they could notify their employees and customers.
The Public Information Officer for the City of Yakima Randy Beehler said while enforcement decreased at the beginning of the pandemic when businesses were closed, enforcement has always been happening.
He said enforcement is important because some people use the limited parking to leave their cars for days.
"The places are there to be used so people can go to businesses and if those parking spaces are taken by people who are storing their vehicle there, it's not fair to the businesses and the people who are following the rules."
Beehler said if the city gets a complaint, enforcement in a certain area usually increases for a short period of time.
The Owner of Ron's Coin and Collectables Joe Mann said he owns 24 rental properties downtown and he's never had a problem with the two hour parking or with people parking their cars at his properties so overnight. He added that two hour parking has never affected his business, however, many of his neighbors disagree.
The signs by Durrin's salon have a two hour time limit, but 80% of the services they provide take longer than two hours.
"It's going to affect the livelihood of my staff and the safety of my guests that come in the evening," Durrin said. "It creates a liability for us as a salon if a guest has to leave during their service to go move their car and they have color on their hair and something happens that makes it our problem if they get into an accident or something."
Durrin said the parking limit hasn't been enforced in front of her salon in the six years she's been open. Now, she had to pay $480 for parking permits so she and her employees could park there and not get fined.
The CEO President of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Verlynn Best, said she wishes the city would hold off on enforcing parking because we are still in the pandemic.
"Businesses have been through 683 days of covid and they haven't even began to recover from that," Best said.
Best wrote a letter to the Yakima City Council asking them to hold off on enforcement which states, "We would like to see your support in helping, not harming businesses as they continue to be burdened with concerns of minimum wage increases, supply chain issues, and the highest inflation rate in 40 years! I'm sure you can understand our point, and this is not the time, to add parking fees on businesses that are not in any position to take on more cost in conducting business."
Durrin said she would like the city to come up with a better solution like parking meters so each person could pay for the amount of time they will spend downtown or provide parking permits for businesses.